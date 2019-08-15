The Brazil Concert Band, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, will present “Musical America” at 8 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park at Brazil.
From Broadway is Jule Styne’s “Gypsy” in a Paul Yoder arrangement of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and “Together Wherever We Go.”
“American Folk Rhapsody No. 3” by Clare Grundman takes place out west with “Colorado Trail,” “Get Along Little Dogies” and “Turkey In The Straw.”
The American circus will highlight “Commandante” by Gus Guentzel and a pair of Karl L. King marches, “Cyrus The Great” and “The Huntress.”
A World War II Home Front favorite, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” arranged by James Ployhar, spotlights the BCB trumpet-cornet section.
The BCB will play Henry Mancini’s “The Great Waldo Pepper” from the 1975 movie starring Robert Redford.
John Philip Sousa’s arrangement of “Country Gardens” by Percy Grainger and “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli will be heard, plus a holdover from the recent German concert, “A Mozart Festival” by Clair Johnson.
The Forest Park concession stand will be operated by Christmas in the Park.
Also, the Jackson Township Community Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic.
