The Brazil Concert Band will present “The Princess, The Wizard and The Light Cavalry” at 8 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park at Brazil.
This week features Karl L. King’s “The Princess Of India,” which he wrote during his circus career. King lived from 1891 to 1971.
Henry Fillmore transcribed Franz von Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture” for concert bands nearly 100 years ago. Fillmore’s life spanned 1881 to 1956.
The James Barnes arrangement of “The Wizard Of Oz” by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg includes all the favorites such as “Over The Rainbow,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard,” “The Merry Old Land Of Oz” and “If I Only Had A Brain.”
Marches of the week are “The Washington Post” and “The Fairest Of The Fair,” both by John Philip Sousa, “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor, and Fred Jewell’s “Supreme Triumph.”
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first landing of mankind on the moon, the BCB will play Henry Mancini’s “Moon River.”
Harold L. Walters wrote “Instant Concert” in 1970. This modern classic includes 30 all-time favorite melodies.
New to the BCB in 2018 is Michael Story’s “Best Of The West” featuring “I’m On My Way” from Paint Your Wagon, “The Good, The Bad And The Ugly,” Blazing Saddles” and “The Magnificent Seven.”
Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, performs every Sunday evening through August. The concession stand will be run by Tri-Kappa.
For concert information, photos and schedule, visit brazilconcertband.org and like the BCB on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.