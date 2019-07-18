The Brazil Concert Band show on Sunday in Forest Park will include a newly formed group, The Terre Haute Brass Ensemble.
This group of Wabash Valley musicians will perform at 7:20 p.m., rain or shine, prior to the BCB’s weekly concert.
Under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, the BCB will present “A Midsummer’s Offering” and include Broadway, band classics, pop favorites and marches.
As the BCB continues to honor the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, it will perform “Blue Moon” by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in an arrangement by Dave Bennett.
Also on the program is Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Golden Age Of Broadway,” arranged by John Moss, with “Bali Ha’i,” “Oklahoma!”, “Getting To Know You,” “Carousel” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”
Another special Broadway salute will be the overture from “The King And I” from 1951 in a band score by Robert Russell Bennett.
In addition, the pop classic, “Angel Eyes,” by Matt Dennis and arranged by Carroll DeCamp is on tap along with “St. Louis Blues March” by W.C. Handy.
Marches at this concert will include “The Northern Pines” by John Philip Sousa, “The Florentiner” by Julius Fucik, and Henry Fillmore’s “The Klaxon” highlighting the BCB’s saxophones and French horns.
The BCB also will spotlight the movie, “10,” starring Bo Derek, with the classic “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel, arranged by Jay Bocook; and from England, “First Suite in E Flat for Military Band,” written in 1909 by Gustav Holst with its famous Chaconne, Intermezzo and March.
The concession stand this week will feature Italian beef by the Clay County Soccer Club.
For more details visit brazilconcertband.org and like the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
