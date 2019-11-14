The Brazil Concert Band will present its annual fall concert Sunday, Nov. 17, in the First Baptist Church on East Poplar Street in Terre Haute.
The free admission program, conducted by Matthew S. Huber, begins at 3 p.m.
Movie favorites will be heard in "Hollywood Milestones" arranged by John Higgins.
Themes will include "Jaws," "Star Trek," "Indiana Jones," "Chariots of Fire," "E.T.," "Beauty and the Beast," "Jurassic Park," "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13."
From Broadway, the BCB will play "Annie," also arranged by Higgins with "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Maybe" and "I Don't Need Anything But You."
Classics will feature "Themes from La Belle Helene" by Jacques Offenbach and arranged by Jim Mahaffey with familiar themes dating from 1864.
Leroy Anderson's "A Christmas Festival" features several all-time holiday hits and was first published in 1950. John Philip Huber, music teacher at Turkey Run and Rockville elementary schools, will guest conduct this work which he first heard as a child during family trips to Disney World.
"Songs of the Great War," arranged by Andrew Glover includes "It's A Long Way To Tipperary," "Good Morning, Mr. Zip Zip Zip," "Roses of Picardy," "How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down On The Farm?", "Keep The Home Fires Burning," "Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag" and "Over There!"
March encores are "From Tropic To Tropic" by Russell Alexander, "Them Basses" by Getty Huffine, and John Philip Sousa's "Nobles Of The Mystic Shrine," "The Gridiron Club" and "The Stars And Stripes Forever."
