First Christian Church in Brazil will host its “Sportsman’s Night” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
The event includes dinner and speaker Jon Paul Moody, two-time predator calling World Champion, who will explain and demonstrate the challenges of the sport.
Moody, of Harvest Outdoor Ministries Inc., is the 2008 and 2011 World Predator Calling Champion. In the 2011 competition, Moody became the only person to win first place in all three predator-calling divisions: Coyote Vocalizations, Distress, and Best All-Around World Champion. He has earned the title of “The Best Predator Caller in the World.”
Moody resides in Buchanan, Tenn., where he is the executive director of Covenant Ranch, home of SonRise Adventures Youth Sportsman and Bowhunter Camp. This is the premier camp of its kind in the country, catering to young sportsmen from all across the United States. Visit www.sonriseadventures.com for more details.
Tickets are $10 which include dinner and a chance to win door prizes.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 812-446-2214 to reserve a ticket or a table for eight.
The church is at 1875 W. U.S. 40. For more details, email Mark Grayless, Connection minister at the church, at mgrayless@fccbrazil.org.
