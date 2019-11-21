The Wabash Valley Antique Bottle & Pottery Club is having an Historical Bottle Auction at 7 p.m. Friday on the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds at 3901 S. U.S. 41. Admission is free.
The club’s 23rd annual Antique Bottle and Pottery Show and Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, also at the fairgrounds. Admission is free. Early birds from 7 to 9 a.m. pay a $10 admission fee, which includes a club family membership.
Antique bottles include, but are not limited it to, fruit jars, medicine, soda, milk. Pottery includes jugs, crocks, jars, and related items, including advertising, books, small drug and grocery store items. Free appraisal is available from club members with the option to sell an item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.