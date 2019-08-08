Booty City Opry to host tribute performer

Boot City Opry in Terre Haute welcomes back The Johnny Rogers Show: The History of Rock and Roll on Saturday.
Nominated for Branson’s “Best Show” and also the “World’s Best Tribute to Buddy Holly,” this show features the greatest rock and roll hits of all time.
Rogers will transport the audience back in time to bobby socks, malt shoppes and drive-ins. His uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly will leave them “raving.” Rogers also will pay tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry and more. His play list includes “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “Maybe Baby,” “Slippin’ and Slidin’” and more.
Boot City Opry is at 11904 S. U.S. 41. The doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $20, and general admission, $15.
For more details and tickets, visit bootcityopry.com or call 812-299-8521.
