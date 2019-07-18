Boot City Opry in Terre Haute will present a tribute to the “Legends of Rock & Roll” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The show will star Mike Valentine and The Heartbeats — comprised of Jimmy, Frank, Donny, Luis and Tomas — from Chicago, Illinois.
The oldies band will perform songs of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Al Martino, Dion, Bobby Darin, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, Johnny Rivers, The Buckinghams, Neil Diamond, Jay & The Americans, The Classics IV, Jerry Vale, Johnny Cash, Bobby Vinton, Herb Alpert, Drifters and others.
Boot City Opry is at 11800 S. U.S. 41. For more details and tickets, $15 and $20, call 812-299-8521. For more information visit retro-rock.net.
