Boot City featuring country, western performers

Boot City Opry in Terre Haute will feature The RoundUps at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The RoundUps are entering their 20th year of performing vintage country and western music throughout the Midwest. They’ve been on the bill with Vince Gill, Deana Carter, Tim McGraw and Hank Williams Jr. They play everything from western swing from the ’40s, hillbilly/rockabilly from the ’50s, to honky tonk from the ’60s. They add a mix of originals that seamlessly adds to the fun.
Boot City Opry is at 11904 S. U.S. 41. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.
For more details, call 812-299-8521.
