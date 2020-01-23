TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Rebecca E. Wagle, 85 years old, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband: Don; three sons: Randall, Terry and his wife Tammy, and Greg and his wife Kim; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and seven gr…
