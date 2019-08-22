Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year as Clark County observes its 200th.
To mark the occasion, GAC members are working with the Clark County Bicentennial Committee to showcase artwork highlighting the “Past, Present and Future of Clark County.”
Artwork by the membership will be on display at a reception on Sept. 21, which coincides with Marshall’s Fall Festival weekend. The Bicentennial show will run until mid-October.
Although not required, GAC members are encouraged to enter up to three items that reflect the past, present or future of Clark County. Artwork might include anything from the Darwin Ferry to the oilfields near Casey, Illinois; from the “Big Things” in Casey to the Clark County Courthouse to main street Martinsville, Illinois.
The Gaslight Art Colony has hosted two membership shows a year for the past 10 years. The diversity of talent and art mediums is always impressive and this year will be no exception.
For more details or to enter, visit the gallery at 516 Archer Ave., email gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or call 217-293-1050.
