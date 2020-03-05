Best-selling author visiting Rose-Hulman

Best-selling contemporary author Esi Edugyan will be featured in a public talk Wednesday at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater about her latest novel, “Washington Black,” and the craft of writing. The event from 4 to 5 p.m. is free and open to the community. No advanced tickets are necessary.
“Washington Black” has been a finalist for several national book prizes and was featured as one of the best books of 2019 by The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Time magazine and National Public Radio. It also was listed among former President Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of the Year.
The narrative for the book was inspired by the story of the Tichborne Claimant. In the 19th century, a British aristocrat, Roger Tichborne, was shipwrecked and presumed dead. His grief-stricken mother never gave up hope, and when she later heard that he might be alive and living in Australia, she sent Andrew Bogle, a former slave, to find out if the Claimant could be her long-lost son.
It was the hidden narrative of Bogle’s life that led Edugyan to create the character of George Washington Black, a young slave who is pulled from the fields of a Barbados sugar plantation in the 1830s to become a manservant to an abolitionist and inventor known as Titch. Black assists Titch with the development of a hot-air balloon, called “a Cloud-cutter,” which they use to make a late-night escape from the plantation. Though their fates will soon part, their transformative friendship deftly reveals the complexity of the relationship between the colonizer and the colonized.
“Washington Black” has been featured in a common read for Rose-Hulman students, faculty and staff members this winter.
Edugyan is the daughter of Ghanian immigrants, whose experiences were the basis of her literary debut, “The Second Life of Samuel Tyne,” which was shortlisted for the 2005 Hurston-Wright Legacy Award. Her second novel, “Half-Blood Blues,” was featured by O, the Oprah Magazine and she also wrote “Dreaming of Elsewhere: Observations on Home,” a non-fiction work. Edugyan lives in Victoria, British Columbia.
