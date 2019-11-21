Bee Well of Edgar County, Illinois, is offering a special sneak peek of Holiday in the Park at Paris on Wednesday before it opens to the public.
At 6 p.m. CST, community members are welcome to participate in the first “Dashing Through the Lights” event. The holiday fun walk/run is about one mile through Twin Lakes Park, offering a view of the lighted holiday displays.
Participants should arrive at Laker Stadium to register. The event will start and end at the lighted tunnel just off Steidl Road. Registration is $5 per person or $20 per family, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is not competitive and there will be no awards.
However, participants are encouraged to get decked out in lighted holiday swag and enjoy the evening with their friends and family. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided.
Traffic through the park will be limited to only those who reside in the area. Spectators will not be permitted beyond the start/finish line by the lighted tunnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.