The Brazil Concert Band, under the direction of Herr von Huber, will present “German Oktoberfest in Staubitzer Park” on Sunday, rain or shine.
The BCB roving German Band will begin at 7:15 p.m. and the entire concert band will perform at 8 p.m.
Staubitzer Woods was the area of Brazil which became Forest Park shortly after World War I and has been home to the Brazil Concert Band ever since.
Former resident professor Francis Massinon recently wrote two new marches which he will guest conduct Sunday.
Massinon is a retired music professor who taught at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee. A talented French horn player, he grew up in Brazil, graduated from Brazil High School in 1967 and earned degrees from Indiana State University and Indiana University. He is a third generation member of the Brazil Concert Band.
His latest marches are “Staubitzer Park” and “Sommerlied” which he dedicated to BCB principal euphonium John Philip Huber, who teaches elementary music for the North Central Parke School Corp. and conducts the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Pep Band.
The annual German concert includes “The Conqueror” and “Alte Kameraden,” both by Carl Teike; “Hoch Heidecksburg” by Rudolf Herzer; and “Prost Stimmung!” by Norbert Studnitzky.
Also, “The Happy Wanderer” by Friedrich Muller, “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers and arranged by Robert Bennett, “Hogan’s Heroes March” by Jerry Fielding, and “Beer-Barrel Polka” arranged by George Briegel.
Brats, sauerkraut and German potato salad will be served at the Forest Park concession stand by the McKinley Hill Church.
In other news, the Jackson Township Community Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in front of the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fair.
