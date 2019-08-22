Enjoy live music and food during McCormick’s Creek State Park’s 11th annual BBQ and Blues event from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
Performers include the Freddie Shaw Band, John Ford, the 1-4-5’s, Little Harold and the Homewreckers, and King Bee and the Stingers. Food vendors include Smokin’ Jack’s Rib Shack, Wink’s BBQ, and a wine and beer garden from Canyon Inn.
The event is free but the park entry fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles applies.
McCormick’s Creek State Park is at 250 McCormick’s Creek Park Road near Spencer. Visit on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp for more details.
