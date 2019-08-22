Youth and adults are invited to show off their artistic abilities and love for bats by participating in the Bat Art Contest.
Sponsored by the Center for Bat Research, Outreach, and Conservation at Indiana State University, the contest is for the 13th Annual Indiana Bat Festival on Sept. 21. The 2019 festival theme is “Always Hanging Out! The Busy Social Lives of Bats.”
A winner in each of the three age groups (12 and younger, 13-17, 18 and older) will be awarded a prize. Artwork may be displayed at the Bat Festival and could appear on a T-shirt, print or other item sold to benefit the Bat Center.
Entries should be no larger than 8.5” x 11” to accommodate printing. Go to isubatcenter.org/bat-festival to download the entry form and for more information.
Artwork must be submitted to the ISU Bat Center (Attn: Brianne Walters, Department of Biology, Indiana State University, 600 Chestnut St., Terre Haute, IN 47809; phone 812-237-2808) by Sept. 13.
All entries should be picked up at the ISU Science building, room 340, by Oct. 31. Entries not picked up will become the property of the Bat Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.