United Campus Ministries will sponsor its annual barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Centenary United Methodist Church, 301 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
The dinner will feature pork barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, applesauce and beverages, including coffee, tea and lemonade. Barbecue chicken, hot dogs and veggie trays also will be available.
Tickets are $10. Admission is $5 for college students with IDs and for children under age 6. Donations will be accepted for desserts. Carry-out dinners will be available, and pouches of barbecue can be purchased for $10 a pound.
Proceeds help underwrite the work of United Campus Ministries, an ecumenical ministry that serves students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech.
United Campus Ministries offers a food pantry for students on those campuses, as well as a variety of programs, including “Table Talks,” a Wednesday evening gathering at which students discuss thoughts and issues over food.
The annual barbecue ties in with the Blues at the Crossroads weekend in downtown Terre Haute and with “Holypalooza,” the joint worship celebration involving Central Presbyterian, St. Stephen’s Episcopal, and Centenary United Methodist churches and the campus ministry.
This year’s “Holypalooza” worship celebration will begin at 10 a.m. in Centenary UMC immediately preceding the barbecue.
Tickets for the barbecue will be available at the door. They also can be purchased in advance from United Campus Ministries board members or by visiting United Campus Ministries at 321 N. Seventh St. or by calling 812-232-0186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.