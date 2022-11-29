“Cash, The Killer & The King” will take the audience back in time with legendary musicians at Boot City Opry this weekend.
The band tributes Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash with songs such as “That’s All Right,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Boot City Opry. Reserved tickets are $22. General admission tickets are $17.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-299-8521.
