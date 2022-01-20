Bakari Sellers next visit in ISU Speaker Series

Indiana State University Speaker Series will present Bakari Sellers at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in Tilson Auditorium in Tirey Hall at 220 N. Seventh St.
Sellers made history in 2006 when, at just 22 years old, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.
His accomplishments include having served on President Barack Obama’s South Carolina steering committee during the 2008 election, and he is widely considered to be a rising star within the Democratic Party. He was named to Time Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2010 as well as 2014 and 2015 and “The Root 100” list of the nation’s most influential African-Americans. He has offered commentary and analysis on CNN and MSNBC.
He now serves on AIPAC’s National Council. He has served as a featured speaker at events for the National Education Association, College Democrats of America National Convention, and the 2008 Democratic National Convention.
Admission is free. Masks are required to attend.
