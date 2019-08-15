Award-winning country artist to perform at Boot City Opry

Award-winning country music artist David Frizzell will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore. He is both legacy and legend with a captivating style and an unmistakable voice with a haunting resemblance to his older brother, the ultimate stylist, Lefty Frizzell.
While still a teenager, Frizzell left home to perform and tour with his brother. By his 18th birthday, Frizzell was recording country and rockabilly albums for Columbia Records.
Frizzell emerged from the shadow of his brother to create his own artistic identity. He recorded and charted the first country version of “L.A. International Airport” (months before it became a hit by Susan Raye) and followed that song with a Top 40 rendition of “I Just Can’t Help Believing.” He parlayed his recording success into headlining country shows in Las Vegas.
In the early 1980s, Frizzell founded the musical duo of Frizzell & West with Shelly West, daughter of country superstar Dottie West. Their recording of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” made its way to Clint Eastwood, who insisted on adding the tune to the soundtrack of his forthcoming film, “Any Which Way You Can” ... despite the fact that every major label had previously passed on the song and the duo. This vote of confidence earned Frizzell & West a contract with Warner Bros. A small radio station in Tulare, California, began to play the album track. Other stations followed, prompting Warner Bros. to release the song as a single. Soon, the song that nobody wanted became a hit.
Frizzell & West remains one of the most-awarded acts in entertainment; one that sold out arenas worldwide and produced five albums. The duo twice won the Country Music Association’s Vocal Duo of the Year award, twice won the Academy of Country Music award for Vocal Duet of the Year and were awarded the ACM Song of the Year award. They also received the Music City News Award for Duet of the Year twice and Song of the Year as well.
During his duet years with West, Frizzell continued a solo career. He scored a chart-topping hit with “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino To Decorate Our Home.” The record is a country music standard, and has been featured on CMT’s 40 Greatest Drinking Songs in Country Music, making No. 17 in the countdown. Also, making No. 6 in CMT’s countdown of the 100 Greatest Duets is “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma.”
Along with his CMA awards, Frizzell has won numerous performing and recording trophies from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard and Music City News. He has been nominated for three Grammy awards, both as part of Frizzell & West and as a solo artist.
A digitally remastered version of “Frizzell & Friends: This Is Our Time” includes a bonus track, written in honor of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and traditional music in general. “Lefty, Merle & Me” features the younger Frizzell with Marty Haggard.
Reserved tickets are $30; general admission, $25. For more details, visit bootcityopry.com.
