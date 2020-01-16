Wabash Valley author and columnist Mike Lunsford will speak and sign his books at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Sullivan County Public Library at 100 S. Crowder St. The writer’s topic for the evening will be “The Power of Our Stories.”
Lunsford, a retired teacher from rural Parke County, has six books in print and regularly writes his award-winning human interest column, “The Off Season,” for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. He also contributes monthly features and photographs to the newspaper. Lunsford’s books include, “The Off Season: The Newspaper Stories of Mike Lunsford” (2008), “Sidelines: The Best of the Basketball Stories” (2009), “A Place Near Home” (2011), “A Windy Hill Almanac” (2013), “The Bridge That Carries You Over” (2015) and “Field Notes and Other Stories” (2017). He is currently working on his seventh book.
Endorsements of Lunsford’s writing include that of Susan Duncan, editor of the Jeffersonville/New Albany News and Tribune, who said, “To open a Mike Lunsford book is to begin an adventure with a trusted companion … he views the world through parallel prisms of youthful enthusiasm and aged living.”
For more information on Lunsford visit www.mikelunsford.com. Contact Sullivan County Library Director Jordan Orwig at jorwig@sullivan.lib.in.us or call 812-268-4957 with questions about the program.
