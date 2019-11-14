Auditions open for musical at Community Theatre

Community Theatre of Terre Haute will hold auditions at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.
Karen Crispin is directing the musical, which is a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The cast calls for eight men, five women and a flexible number of ensemble members.
Those auditioning should prepare a song that shows their ability and range. An accompanist will be provided, so auditioners should bring marked sheet music.
The audition will include singing, scene reading and a short dance number. Email mariewimsett@gmail.com or karen.crispin@ctth.org for more information.
Community Theatre is at 1431 S. 25th St. Visit ctth.org for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.