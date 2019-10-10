Community Theatre of Terre Haute invites actors to audition for “Greater Tuna,” a long-standing Off Broadway hit comedy.
Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the theater, 1431 S. 25th St.
Director Ted Compton will cast two actors, with gender being flexible. In other words, it could be two men, two women or one man and one woman. The actors play 20 characters, making up the entire population of Tuna, Texas. It’s a tour de force of quick-change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations.
“Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. It has been performed all over the country and overseas ever since, becoming one of the most-produced plays in American theater history. More information is available at ctth.org.
