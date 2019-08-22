Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department
Call 812-462-3392 or come into the Vigo County Annex at 155 Oak St. to register.
• Griffin Bike Park Festival honoring the memory of Dale Griffin: Fun for the whole family starts 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and continues through Sept. 8. All ages and skill levels. Class fee is $15. Registration is available online. Free rides throughout the weekend, races on Saturday and Sunday. Cool off with the Lake Jump, open two evenings after the races. Live bands on the stage. Kids racing and fun events. Full event schedule available at griffinbikepark.com.
