Arts Illiana and the Wabash Valley Art Guild invite artists in the Wabash Valley to participate in the inaugural 41|40 Sixth Street Arts Festival set for June 6. This year 2020 marks the 41st anniversary for the WVAG and the 40th for Arts Illiana. The organizations are collaborating to celebrate their respective anniversaries by bringing an arts festival to the newly established 41|40 Arts & Cultural District.
The festival will include an artists’ market on 6th Street between Wabash and Cherry in downtown Terre Haute. More details about the festival will be released to the public at a later date. Artists in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark and Edgar in Illinois are eligible to apply to participate in the artist market. Artist applications are available at Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute or a link to the application can be accessed on the welcome page of artsilliana.org. Entry deadline is April 24.
The application includes entry criteria. Artists can call Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or email info@artsilliana.org with questions.
Arts Illiana is the arts council for the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Art Guild is a dedicated group of artists who meet monthly and organize exhibitions throughout the year. 41|40 Arts & Cultural District includes downtown Terre Haute and was awarded state-wide designation in December 2018 by the Indiana Arts Commission.
