Arts Illiana Inc. will host an Indiana Arts Commission grant-writing session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the conference room at Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute.
The workshop is free and open to all artists in the region who are interested in grant opportunities available through the IAC. These workshops are being offered in several locations around the state in advance of grant application deadlines. Pizza will be served and participants will gain important information in a casual and fun atmosphere.
Visual, theater, dance, music and literary artists are all invited to attend. It will be a gathering of creatives who are interested in learning more about such IAC grant programs as the On-Ramp Creative Career Accelerator, a program for creative entrepreneurs who are looking to rev up their business thinking, whether they are starting something new, looking to deepen their business understanding or at a professional crossroads. On-Ramp gives participants new connections, a plan, coaching and access to special funds to make it happen.
Artists also can apply for the Individual Advancement Program. This grant-funding program provides support (up to $2,000) to Indiana artists for career development projects. Applicants must plan a project (or phase of a project) that is feasible within the requested budget and completed within the proposed timeline. Note that because the Individual Advancement Program is so popular, only certain disciplines can be accepted per year. This cycle, visual arts (crafts, design, media arts, photography) applications will be accepted.
Workshop participants will learn how to know when they’re ready to pursue a grant, which grant to pursue, details about grants available from the IAC and others and how to start their application that evening if they bring their laptop.
After the meetup, participants will leave their grant writing fears behind. While the workshop is free, an RSVP is required. Register online at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5321422/Grant-Writing-Pizza-Party-RSVP.
For more details, contact Sherri Wright at Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or sherri@artsilliana.org. Arts Illiana is the Arts Council for the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission serving Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana.
