Arts Illiana will host a closing reception for its “small art” exhibition from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday in the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m.
The art in the exhibition exemplifies the diverse and creative talent of Wabash Valley artists. Each piece measures no more than 12- by 12-inches.
Artwork for the exhibition was selected by guest curator Jan Kappes, also the featured artist in the north gallery during the exhibition. In addition to the awards chosen by Kappes, a People’s Choice award will be presented to the piece receiving the most ballots from visitors viewing the exhibition since Nov. 1.
Cash awards are made possible through exhibit sponsorship from HSC Group Morgan Stanley.
Friday also is the deadline for artists in North America to enter the “Crow Show.” This exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.
All receptions are free and offer food and drink.
