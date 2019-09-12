ARTrageous, a nationally known and critically-acclaimed crowd favorite, is making a rare one-night-only tour stop Sunday at the Paris Center for Fine Arts in Paris, Illinois. Showtime is 3:30 p.m. CDT at the entertainment venue at 14040 E. 1200th Road.
ARTrageous is a one-of-a-kind interactive art and music experience. Audiences interact and delight as a team of accomplished, multi-talented artists paint at electric speed, creating giant works of art, right before their eyes … all while accompanied by live musical performances, powerful vocals and high-energy creative choreography.
Formed in the 1980s, Artrageous is a theater arts community based outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. From their roots of children’s theater and street performance, this group of like-minded and gifted, “misfit” performers has grown into an international phenomenon, revolutionizing live performance art and interactive entertainment. Their shows — comprised of a fresh mix of fine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor, and audience participation — are driven by their underlying message that arts are an integral and valuable part of human existence.
And that’s just part of the experience. It’s a unique visual journey of wild inspiration, creativity and fun for the entire family.
ARTrageous invites local talents within the community to help them make each show a success. From event promotion to event lighting, interning students and more, ARTrageous partners with behind-the-scenes local professionals — adding local community both in front of the stage and as support behind the stage.
ARTrageous donates their customized Artreach Student Program to the community to connect with students and encourage them to express themselves in the arts and to see a successful, professional working troupe making a living in the arts field.
The artists aren’t the only ones having all the fun at performances. Everyone in the audience is encouraged to bring their T-shirts, sneakers, ball caps … and step into the ARTrageous Splatter Station at the end of the show to get their gear custom splattered by an ARTrageous artist and leave the show with their own one-of-a-kind wearable artwork.
In addition, someone in the audience will be taking home a painting that was created live on stage during the troupe’s April 2 performance. ARTrageous artworks are in public and private collections across the globe with collectors paying upwards of $15,000 for a painting.
Tickets are on sale at Prospect Bank in Paris and the PCOFA, at pcofa.net or by calling 217-251-2016.
