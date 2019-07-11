Area artists are invited to enter the 2019 Fiber Art Show scheduled Aug. 17 through Sept. 14 in the Gaslight Art Colony gallery at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Ill.
Deadline to submit entries is July 30. Best of Show and other cash awards will be presented at a reception set for 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Aug. 17.
Juror will be Terre Haute artist Emily Bennett, also a professor at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. She earned her master of fine arts degree at Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, and has her work featured in “Fiber Art Now” magazine.
For entry form and more requirements, visit gaslightartcolony.com or call Jo Rich-Vadas at the Gaslight, 217-293-1050.
