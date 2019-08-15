The Martinsville Fall Festival will run concurrent with the Clark County 4-H BBQ on Sept. 7 at Linn Park, one block east of downtown Martinsville, Illinois. Activities for all ages include the Fall Festival Market of handcrafted and re-purposed items.
Artisans and craftsmen are invited to join the market with no set-up fee. Set-up can begin any time after 8 a.m. with the market open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022 for more information or to reserve a space.
The 4-H will serve barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other festival activities throughout the day include a Car/Motorcycle/Truck Show, cake walks, corn hole tournament, paddle auction, music by Battle Creek, the 4-H Jazz Band, and Bill Forness’ Tribute to Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three.
The Fall Festival is co-sponsored by the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce and Martinsville on the Move.
