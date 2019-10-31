Art Spaces Inc. – Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection is issuing a request for qualifications for a site-specific work of public art with a water feature, to be located in downtown Terre Haute as part of Turn to the River, a multi-year project to reconnect Terre Haute’s downtown with the Wabash River through public art and design.
The opportunity is open to professional artists in the United States age 18 and older with a proven ability to undertake a project of scale, and to meet the budget and timeline. The artist’s budget will not exceed $570,000. The submission deadline is Nov. 18.
The selected artwork will be located on the grounds of the City of Terre Haute/Vigo County four-square block government complex that includes Terre Haute City Hall and Vigo County Courthouse.
This work of art will become a central feature within the Turn to the River in a revitalized plaza that is utilized on a daily basis by City of Terre Haute and Vigo County officials and staff, legal officials, and city and county residents. It will build engagement within the government arena, activating a space to hold public events and becoming an experience for people when they walk from downtown to the river, visit City Hall or the Vigo County Courthouse to conduct business or to enjoy the site.
The area surrounding the artwork also will serve as a connecting link to the Wabash River for downtown patrons, business owners and employees; college students living and studying just two blocks away; and visitors walking from the downtown, which is just two blocks west of this plaza. Through Turn to the River Art Spaces has engaged the public in designing a shared place to be exciting, attractive and inclusive, for everyone. The central work of art should reflect that spirit.
The artwork is intended to incorporate a water feature and anyone applying through this RFQ must indicate how they will approach this aspect of the project if it is not a regular part of their practice. Conceptual reference to the Wabash River, the watershed of the river and/or Terre Haute’s cultural history may be considered as elements to incorporate within the work of art.
Other improvements planned through additional phases of Turn to the River include a designed event space incorporated within the large city-owned parking lot scheduled for reconstruction in 2020; a designed walkway to the Wabash River (which is two blocks west); trees; landscaping; wayfinding; seating; and other public art and amenities.
Visit https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/call-for-entries to access the full RFQ.
For more information email info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com or call 812-235-2801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.