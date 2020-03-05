Art Chatter returns Wednesday with artist Rae Senarighi as guest presenter at 5:15 p.m. in the Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.
Art Spaces Inc. invites the community to a lively discussion with artist, designer and muralist Senarighi, who will share images of his work and his approach to art.
Beverages and assorted appetizers will be available for purchase. There is no charge to attend this event and no reservation is required.
Senarighi is currently based in Madison, Wisconsin, and is best known for colorful abstracts, intricate typography and vivid portraiture. His detailed, thoughtful works are influenced by a decade of scientific illustration, and studying the natural world in micro and macro.
Senarighi is a transgender non-binary artist and his portrait series, TRANSCEND, celebrates transgender and non-binary individuals throughout the world who are living their lives openly, choosing integrity over safety.
Art Spaces Inc. provides public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy for future generations. For more information on Art Spaces or Art Chatter, call 812-235-2801, write info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com or visit the Facebook page.
As part of the artist’s residency at Indiana State University the following events also are free and open to the community:
Monday through March 12: Art installation, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Burford Hall. View numerous pieces Senarighi has painted during his career.
Monday: Live painting, 1 to 4 p.m., Burford Hall. Senarighi will be working on a painting of a member of the university community. Once completed, the painting will become part of the Permanent Art Collection.
Monday: Keynote address for the Social Justice Summit, 7 p.m., University Hall Theatre. Senarighi will share his story and about his work as a trans painter and activist.
