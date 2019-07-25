Artist on Art presentation set for Friday

The Swope will present Andre Von Morisse for July’s Artist on Art presentation at 6 p.m. Friday. Von Morisse is a Norwegian born artist who recently moved to Terre Haute from New York.
Von Morisse came to America in 1978 and moved to New York in 1991. His works have been featured in many group shows in galleries and museums in the U.S., and he has had solo exhibitions with McKenzie Fine Art and James Graham and Sons in New York, NY. Von Morisse’s paintings are held in prominent private and corporate collections in the U.S.
Von Morrise is a conceptual painter, interested in exploring aspects of human psychology and how we interact with the world. With his work End of a New Dawn, he won the Best New Contemporary Artists Award 2005 at the Kunstnerenes Hus Museum in Oslo, Norway.
End of a New Dawn explores relationship between painting and photography “reversing” the traditional roles of the two mediums by using paintings as the starting point for an elaborate and intricate photographic process.
The large-scale photographs use paintings invented and made by Von Morisse as the subject matter of the photographs. The paintings, in black and white, depict witty, time scrambling visions of sci-fi future stocked with technologies of the recent past. The artist photographed them, enlarging the images so that they take on a soft focus.
That process seems to undermine accuracy and truth of photography. The title End of a New Dawn refers with nostalgia to the immense technological promises of the 1960s & the ’70s, before they dissipated into the ambiguities of the information age.
Von Morrise will be discussing his favorite works of art in the Swope collection but will mainly present a small retrospective of his career and practice explaining his work from the 1990s until now.
Artist on Art is a free event and it is open to the public.
