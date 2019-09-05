Self-taught artist Gloria Schopper is Wabash Valley Art Guild’s September Artist of the Month at the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
Schopper said her preferred mediums are soft and oil pastel, watercolor and alcohol ink. “I am all about color! I love to challenge myself with different subjects from nudes to birds to abstracts. Much of my work has been recreated in the form of prints and cards.”
“Got the Blues” is the theme for Schopper’s library exhibit and features an eclectic collection of artwork in her favorite blue shades. “Aquarius in Blue,” an oil pastel, received an honorable mention in a recent juried exhibit. “Crocus in Blue Major” is a soft pastel.
Schopper has enjoyed promoting the arts in the Wabash Valley since retiring from Stein Mart in 2015. She serves as treasurer of the Art Guild, co-chair of the Wabashiki Art Fest with fellow Terre Haute artist Todd Stokes, and TableScapes designer for the Alliance of the Swope.
In addition to the library, Schopper has exhibited her artwork since 2015 at various venues including The Gallery in Clabber Girl Museum, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and Link Art Gallery in Paris, Illinois.
For more details on the artist, email gloriaschopper@gmail.com or like Gloria Schopper Pastel Artisan on Facebook.
