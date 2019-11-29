“‘Tis the season for winter birds, festive colors and family gatherings,” said Terre Haute artist Dian Der Ohanian Phillips, Wabash Valley Art Guild’s December Artist of the Month at the Vigo County Public Library.
“Families of Titmouse, Sparrow and Chickadee are happy foraging for berries and seeds, even in the snow. And, my family sat around the Christmas tree every Christmas Eve to hear my father read ‘The Night Before Christmas.’”
Phillips’ reflections on the season are evident in the artwork she will display in the library. She works primarily in watercolor, acrylic and oils. Her paintings and her black and white photography are strongly influenced by nature and rural scenes.
Phillips has always been an artist and was influenced and encouraged by her father, who was a gifted painter. Growing up in New Albany, Indiana, she took every elective art class in middle and high school, and took Saturday morning art classes at the University of Louisville. Also during that time (and long before online courses), she began correspondence course work with Art Instruction Schools. That foundation course in drawing, painting and commercial art gave her the skills to be hired in an art department immediately after high school graduation.
A scholarship student at Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, Phillips received a bachelor of fine arts degree in visual communications. Her foundation courses included fine art and photography (where she learned darkroom skills). She completed a master’s program at Indiana University, and did additional post-graduate work at Boston University. While at Herron, she studied painting with professors Harry A. Davis, Edmund Brucker, Robert Berkshire and Sarah Burns.
Phillips was a graphic designer/art director for the majority of her professional life. Her career began when layouts were created on a drawing board using the tools of the trade: X-acto knives, rubber cement, ruling pens and acetate overlays. Twenty years later, she transitioned from drawing board to Macintosh computers. Her photography also transitioned from film/darkrooms to digital cameras. She continued her fine art pursuits during those years by taking drawing and painting classes. After retiring, she began painting again full-time and has participated in several group and solo exhibitions in the Midwest. Her art is in private collections throughout the United States.
Email art_2_art@yahoo.com to contact Phillips about her display.
