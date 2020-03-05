Art Guild calls for entries for 40th annual show

The Wabash Valley Art Guild, established in autumn 1979, will celebrate 40 years in May during its juried Spring Art Show in Clabber Girl Museum, 900 Wabash Ave.
The annual show is open to all artists over age 18. Each participant is allowed a total of three entries in any of the five categories: drawing, painting, three-dimensional, multimedia or photography/digital media.
This year’s juror is Sister Jody O’Neil, resident artist at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Awards will be presented at the artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 1.
Entry fee is $25 for WVAG and River City Art Association members and $35 for non-members.
The deadline for entry-form submission is April 10. Artwork must be delivered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 29 to Clabber Girl Museum.
For more information or an entry form, like Wabash Valley Art Guild on Facebook or call exhibit coordinator Debby Hickman at 812-229-0028.
