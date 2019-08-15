CRADLES of Clay County invites all area golfers to its sixth annual Golf Scramble on Aug. 23 at Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil.
This event uses a four-person format; but singles, doubles or triples can register. Registration includes lunch, green fees and cart. Fee is $50 per person, $200 per four-person team or $275 for team registration and hole sponsorship. Checks will be accepted.
Contests include longest drive, longest putt, and closest to the pin with Mulligans available. Prizes will be awarded after the tournament.
If bad weather forces the course to close, registrants will be given a rain check for one round of golf, including cart, for future use. Prizes will be raffled. No refunds will be given.
For more information, to register, donate a door prize, or sponsor a hole contact Austin Thiemann at 812-691-2499 or Austin@Thiemann@OP.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.