Hunters can apply for an archery-only management hunt at Big Walnut Natural Area in Putnam County beginning Monday and until Aug. 26 by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online application is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt in which they are applying.
The following dates are available for this hunt: Nov. 1 through 21, Nov. 22 through Dec. 12, and Dec. 13 through Jan. 5.
Nature preserve deer management hunt opportunities are decided based on ecological objectives and are used as management tools. Hunters should not apply if they would forego a doe or smaller buck for a larger buck.
Hunters will be selected through a randomized computer drawing conducted by the Division of Fish & Wildlife. Draw result notifications will be emailed about one week after hunt applications close. A link to check the status of the draw is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Successfully drawn applicants will be allowed one hunting partner. All regulations and bag limits apply.
