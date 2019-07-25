Clark County Antique Power is preparing for its annual Tractor Show scheduled Aug. 16 through 18 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Marshall, Illinois.
There will be games, food, music, barrel train rides, tractor and farm equipment displays; ham and bean supper for a free-will donation at 5 p.m. CDT Aug. 17; and homemade ice cream all three days.
A car cruise-in is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Entrants can call Kathleen Horsley at 217-826-2244.
Vendors can set up booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17. For more details, call Jane Thompson at 217-826-1396 or Christy Morgan at 217-264-8940.
For more event details call Joe McManus at 217-264-6052.
