St. Margaret Mary Church in Terre Haute will have its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church’s DeDe Center at South 6 1/2 and Voorhees streets. Shoppers are asked to use the eastside doors.
Offerings include vendors of handmade/homemade gift and craft items; homemade tamales, noodles, chicken and noodles, cheeseballs and beer mustard; bake sale with sugar-free and gluten-free items; basket raffle and more.
Most of the homemade foods can be ordered in advance and picked up at the craft fair.
Visit www.smmth.org for food order forms. For more details contact Melissa in the parish office at 812-232-3512 or email mcoad@smmth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.