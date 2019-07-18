Registration is underway for the fourth annual Doc Acklin Race set for Aug. 31 at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris, Illinois.
The open three-mile walk/run race will start at 7:30 a.m. CDT at the school’s Cross Country Team Race Course. After the open race, an invitational for local cross country teams will begin.
Registration must be received by Aug. 16 to guarantee a shirt. Participants can register through race day at MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.
Cost of the open race is $10 per person; $20 if participants register by Aug. 16 to receive a race T-shirt. Those who cannot race but wish to donate can fill out a registration/donation form.
All proceeds will benefit the Horizon Health Doc Acklin Scholarship.
