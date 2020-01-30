A surreal series of fast-moving tales with enough comedy, heartache and interpersonal drama for everyone, “Almost, Maine,” is coming to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall today through Sunday.
In the fictional but recognizable town of Almost, Maine, a woman carries her heart, broken into 19 pieces, in a small paper bag, a man shrinks to half his size after losing all hope for love and a man and woman share a kiss in a laundromat after the man reveals he literally cannot feel pain.
Nine compelling stories are dramatized in the play by modern playwright John Cariani and performed by the Rose Drama Club.
The play presents a series of two-and-three person dramas involving lost love, frustrated dreams and missed opportunities.
“‘Almost, Maine’ is about love, in all its different forms,” said director Trevor Hanson. “We see relationships change, begin, and end, often in unexpected ways. ‘Almost, Maine’ is a heartwarming show that shows realistic situations brought together with the magic of the Northern Lights.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those under 18. To purchase tickets visit www.hatfieldhall.com or call 812-877-8544. The ticket desk in Hatfield Hall is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before the show if seats remain available.
