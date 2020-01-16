The Alliance of the Swope will present Kira Kalonday, professor of ceramics at Indiana State University and accomplished artist, at its program on Friday in Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.
Coffee will be served at 10:45 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 11:15.
During the brown-bag lunch at noon, Kalonday will talk about her art and the influences she has drawn from her childhood spent in the mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico. The influences are evident in Kalonday’s flowing and serene organic forms.
The way Kalonday deconstructs and reconstructs her wheel-thrown pieces into fresh, new works and her uses of flat, bright colors for her surface treatments allows the viewer to see many interesting positive and negative spaces, shadows, color and form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.