TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Mark Otho Oster passed away peacefully at age 82. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Kurt Oster; and his first wife, Nancy Claypool. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Brehm) Oster; four sons, Mark, Otho Jr., Karl Eugene, Bruce Robert and Kurt Joseph; o…
CLINTON [mdash] Kent Eugene Cook, 74, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born July 1, 1945, in Crawfordsville, IN, to Joe and Betty Vest Cook. Kent was a quiet, loving family man of high integrity. He was a member of Mensa and a retired Indiana State University police o…
