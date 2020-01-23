The Montezuma Park Board invites chili cooks to enter its eighth annual All American Chili Cook Off set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Montezuma Community Center.
Teams are asked to prepare their chili off site and bring to the competition that evening. Contestants can decorate their table and dress “All American.”
There’s no entry fee to participate and no ticket fee for tasting. There will be monetary voting for The People’s Choice Best Chili and the Best Decorated Team.
All proceeds from the cook off and a silent auction go toward park improvements.
