Experience the outdoors in a whole new way with Shades State Park’s family-friendly after dark event from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, starting at the Hickory Shelter and pond areas. Both areas are stroller accessible.
Start the nighttime adventures by picking up a map of the event area, then explore the paths to different stations to learn about nocturnal native wildlife. Activities include stargazing, owl calls, watching bats, listening to frogs, learning about lightning bugs, searching for spiders, and testing the senses. Take a flashlight.
Shades State Park is at 7751 S. 890 West, Waveland, IN 47989. For more details visit on.IN.gov/shadessp.
