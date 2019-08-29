The Wabash Activity Center will be hosting Listen to Your Art on the first Tuesday of every month.
The classes will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the center, 300 S. Fifth Street, Terre Haute, and light snacks and beverages will be provided.
The first class will be Sept. 3.
The class is to help community members to get together and create something fun while making new friends. Adults all ages are welcome.
There will be monthly themes to follow — the first session will be making platters for parties.
The cost is $15, cash only, and it covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks and drinks.
Paint one day, and pick it up at your convenience.
You can make the piece for yourself, a friend or donate it to the center to sell for 100% profit.
October’s theme will be Thanksgiving, or a surprise piece.
November’s workshop will be creating lighted Christmas trees.
Secure your spot by calling 812-232-3245.
Last-minute attendees welcome, but are not guaranteed a spot.
