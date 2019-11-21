'A Cloverton Christmas Tour' set for Dec. 15 in Martinsville

Elevate Praise of Martinsville, Illinois, will host “A Cloverton Christmas Tour” with national touring artist Leanna Crawford on Dec. 15. The performance is at 6 p.m. CST in the Martinsville High School. Doors will open at 5.
The Christmas experience with Cloverton has captivated audiences all across the country over the last four Advent seasons. The four-piece pop-rock band finds a way to reach both young and old with their fresh renditions of the Christmas classics, fusing their melodic influences with the timeless songs that generations have been singing and enjoying for years.
Their one of a kind Christmas experience includes classic hymns like “What Child is This” and “Joy to the World” to crowd-pleasing numbers like “Carol of the Bells” and “A Hallelujah Christmas.”
Without the help of a record label, Cloverton propelled onto the Christian music scene in 2011 as the first Rock The Camp contest winners hosted by TobyMac and Camp Electric. Soon after, Cloverton scored the No. 1 most downloaded song in the history of KLOVE radio for their first single, “Take Me into the Beautiful.” The band has since recorded and released two full-length albums (Patterns 2013) (Bloom 2017), as well as multiple EPs. Perhaps the most unforgettable effort was their Christmas rendition of Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah,” which reached millions of viewers (YouTube) in just weeks while climbing to the No. 1 slot on iTunes and being featured on CNN, in addition to many other news and media outlets. With the worldwide success of “A Hallelujah Christmas” Cloverton released a Christmas EP titled “We Sing Joy,” which topped the charts for multiple weeks. This year, Cloverton releases its second Christmas EP titled “Come and Adore,” which will be featured during the upcoming tour.
A new singer, songwriter to the Christian music scene, Leanna Crawford’s song “Moment by Moment” won Praise 106.5’s Music Search (2013) and kickstarted her musical career. After receiving her music business degree from Northwest University at Kirkland, Washington, Crawford moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her calling full time. Captured by her sound, Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winner Matthew West began working with her in an artist development capacity, and she was most recently signed as the first female artist to Story House Collective’s roster.
The tour is sponsored by Compassion International. Admission is free, but because space is limited everyone must have a ticket.
Tickets can be picked up in advance at local churches or by emailing mville62442@gmail.com. Tickets also will be available at the door until capacity is reached.
Visit clovertonmusic.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.