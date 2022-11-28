The 15th annual Community Service of Lessons and Carols will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 9th at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute.
Child-care will be available and a reception will follow in the Great Hall. There is no charge for admission.
The service follows a traditional form of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus. The format of “Nine Lessons and Carols” was first presented on Christmas Eve in 1880 in Cornwall, England. The service has been adopted by many Christians as part of their Christmas celebrations.
In 1918 King’s College, in Cambridge, England, presented their first “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.” This service was first broadcast in 1928 and has been broadcast every year except one ever since. This traditional service is still so popular in England that people begin lining up the night before in hopes of securing one of the 650 seats in the chapel. The service traditionally includes much pageantry, with banners and great pomp and ceremony. The singing includes carols by the King’s College Choir and congregation. The nine lessons, which are the same every year, are read by representatives of the college and the City of Cambridge.
The St. Stephen’s service features community leaders reading familiar Advent and Christmas Scripture passages. The Farrington Grove Chorale will sing anthems and carols. Hymns will be sung by the congregation and choir. Readers include Jennifer Mullins from ISU College of Business and the 12-Points Revitalization representing the academic community; Charles Conner, sophomore at North High School representing the community of youth; Ted Piechocinski, Director of ISU School of Music representing the musicians and artists of the community; Shawn Keen, Terre Haute Chief of Police representing the city of Terre Haute; Brendon Kerns, County Commissioner representing community leaders; Katie Fleschner McMullen, lawyer at Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin representing the legal community; Janie Myers, County Coroner representing the medical community; and Shelby Reilly, from WTWO representing the media community. The Rev. Drew Downs, rector at St. Stephen’s will be the officiant.
The chorale starts with a joyful anthem “Gaudete” by Mark Burrows followed by “Dormi, Jesu” by Mark Sirett to announce the birth of Christ. “All Praise to Thee” by Elaine Hagenberg will be next followed by Bob Chilcott’s “There Is No Rose.” The familiar song “Sans Day Carol” also know as “Now the Holly Bears a Berry” by Stephen Caracciolo will be sung followed a beautiful song called “Softly” by Will Todd which talks about forgiveness and kindness. The service will end with the familiar carol “The First Noel” arranged by Dan Forrest to announce the King. The chorale has decided to end the service with a sung benediction called “Beside Thy Cradle” by Edmund Soule thanking Christ for all the gifts he has given each of us.
The Farrington Grove Chorale is a 21-voice chamber choir conducted by Mark Carlisle, professor at ISU. The accompanist for the chorale is Susan Farris, organist at The Presbyterian Church in Paris, Illinois. Dennis Dieken, Organist at St. Stephen’s will present the prelude, postlude and hymns.
