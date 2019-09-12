Commencement was approaching. John Quinn listened to his Saint Louis University classmates discuss their plans after graduation.
The guitar-playing English major from Chicago’s South Side suddenly knew what he wanted, and didn’t want.
“In that moment, I pictured a life without music and a life without playing it, and it seemed so awful, so dreary,” Quinn recalled Tuesday by phone from Chicago.
So Quinn picked up his diploma and moved to the music hotbed of America’s Southwest — Austin, Texas. Quinn and fellow Chicago South Side native and pedal steel guitar player Brendan Linnane spent two years in Austin, touring with a band called The Youngest. Quinn learned that a successful music career also requires skills in business, promotions and marketing.
“It taught us [a life of music] was something that was going to take a lot of hard work and determination,” Quinn said.
He and Linnane eventually returned to Chicago and formed an alternative-country band, South City Revival, with three other South Siders three years ago. Instead of dreariness, the quintet performs in their hometown and other Midwest cities like Milwaukee and Madison in Wisconsin, the Quad Cities between Illinois and Iowa, and Champaign, Ill. A big addition to that list comes Friday night, when the group performs at 8 p.m. at the 19th annual Blues at the Crossroads festival in downtown Terre Haute.
The band got a feel for the town with two earlier gigs at The Verve, the Wabash Avenue nightclub run by Connie Wrin, also the Blues fest organizer. Their rock-meets-country style appealed to the crowds. “I think we converted them,” Quinn said.
Now 28 years old, Quinn likes the challenge of performing at an event based in blues, but known for an eclectic twist, like many other popular genre-oriented festivals.
“I think that’ll be cool,” Quinn said. “The awesome part of playing music and writing music is trying to reach people who aren’t already drawn to our genre.”
He and husky-voiced lead singer Joe Pacelli wrote, separately, the five songs on their self-titled EP from 2017. Quinn also composed their latest single, “Singer in a Country Band.” Its premise hits close to home for Quinn, with a catchy chorus — “Well I know you’re thinkin’ of me, but I’ve got big plans; tour around the country in a beat up van; hit the ground runnin’, make a lot of money; yeah, I wanna be the singer in a country band.”
He, Pacelli and Linnane are joined by bassist Mike Fitzgerald and drummer Jose “Pino” Perez.
South City Revival is one of 20 acts that will play on two stages during the two-day Blues at the Crossroads festival. The main stage at the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash features five acts on Friday (from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.) and seven on Saturday (3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.). Onstage inside The Verve will be four acts on Friday (7 p.m. to 2 a.m.) and five acts on Saturday (4:45 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Proceeds go to the nonprofit festival’s “Music Is Key” program at the Vigo County YMCA.
The acts hail from around the Midwest and South, as well as the Wabash Valley. Quinn hopes to give the crowd the flavor of Chicago’s South Side with his band’s 90-minute performance on Friday. The songs, he said, aren’t tales from the suburbs.
“There’s a layer of realness and a lot of grittiness there that lends itself to some really good songs,” Quinn said. “It makes it easy to write about and hopefully gives our music a little edge to it.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Blues fest at a glance
Terre Haute’s Blues at the Crossroads festival unfolds on two stages this coming weekend — the Seventh and Wabash main stage, and inside The Verve at 677 Wabash Ave.
Schedule
• Friday — (Main stage) 6 p.m. Kandace Hinton, 6:15-7:45 Against the Clocks, 8-9:30 South City Revival, 9:45-11:15 Milk Walker, 11:30-1 a.m. Monte Skelton and Team Skelton; (Verve) 7-8 p.m. Tommy Kelly, 8:30-10 The Nobodies, 10:30-midnight Soupbone Blackwater Mission, 12:15 a.m.-2 The Nerve.
• Saturday — (Main stage) 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jazz Metamorphosis, 4:45-6 Midnight Motive, 6:15-7:30 James Neary and the Bevy Blue, 7:45-9 Blind Mississippi Morris, 9:15-10:30 Jennie Devoe, 10:45-midnight Austin Sterling, 12:15 a.m.-1:30 COFRESI; (Verve) 4:45 p.m. Eastwood and Launay, 6-7:30 Nick Gibbs, 8-9:30 Jeff Randall and The Cohorts, 10-11:30 Cosmic Situation, midnight-2 a.m. Jazz Metamorphosis.
Admission
• Available at the gate. $10 general admission per person; kids 16 and under get in free; $5 admission for ISU students, faculty and staff, military, firefighters and police.
Reminders
• Bring lawn chairs.
• Multiple vendors will have food and beverages for purchase.
• A silent disco will be available.
• Blues fest performers will give shows at the Vigo County YMCA, 5 to 10 p.m. both Friday (for kids 18 months to 12 years) and Saturday (older kids). Participants must register in advance at ymcaswv.org in at the Y. Cost for members is $15 for first child, $10 for each additional; for nonmembers, $25 for first child and $15 for those additional. Pizza, games and activities are included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.